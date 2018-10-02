Capitals' Michal Kempny: Absent from practice Tuesday
Kempny (upper body) was not on the ice for Tuesday's practice, JJ Regan of NBC Sports Washington reports.
It's looking likely that Kempny will miss at least the home opener as he continues to recover from what is believed to be a concussion. Christian Djoos is expected to take his place alongside John Carlson on the second pairing in the interim.
More News
