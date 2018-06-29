Kempny agreed to terms on a multi-year contract with the Capitals on Thursday, Darren Dreger of TSN reports.

The financial details of this deal have yet to be released, but re-signing Kempny was clearly a priority for GM Brian MacLellan, and it's safe to assume the 27-year-old blueliner has been rewarded with a substantial pay raise after taking home just $900,000 in 2017-18. Kempny, who notched two goals and five points in 24 games during the Capitals' Stanley Cup run, will likely reprise his role skating with John Carlson on Washington's top pairing next season.