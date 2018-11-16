Kempny (illness) returned to practice Friday, Isabelle Khurshudyan of The Washington Post reports.

Kempny missed Wednesday's game against the Jets due to an illness, but he should be good to go for Friday's game against the Avalanche. The 28-year-old blueliner is expected to skate with Matt Niskanen on the Capitals' second pairing against Colorado.

