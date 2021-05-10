Kempny (Achilles) is back with the Capitals following a conditioning stint with AHL Hershey, Samantha Pell of The Washington Post reports.
Kempny has yet to play an NHL game this season after injuring his Achilles during offseason training in 2020. The 30-year-old defender is likely to serve as a depth option for the Capitals once the postseason begins and teams are free from salary cap constraints.
