Capitals' Michal Kempny: Bags apple Friday
Kempny recorded an assist, a hit and two blocked shots while logging 19:26 of ice time during Friday's 6-5 shootout loss to the Panthers.
After tallying just three points in 22 games with the Capitals in 2017-18, Kempny is well ahead of that scoring pace with one assist in his first five games to start this season. The 28-year-old Czech is a stalwart top-four defenseman skating with Norris Trophy-contender John Carlson, but doesn't produce enough offensively to garner much fantasy consideration outside of deeper leagues.
