Kempny registered an assist, two shots and six hits during Sunday's 2-1 round robin win over the Bruins.

Kempny averaged 14:29 of ice time during the round robin portion, but is expected to see the ice more once he is reunited with Norris Trophy-finalist John Carlson (undisclosed) in the lineup. The Caps are counting on the Czech defender to once again be a key cog on their blueline once Round One action against the Islanders gets underway.