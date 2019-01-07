Kempny tallied the game-winning goal and added two shots in 19:04 of ice time during Sunday's 3-2 win over the Red Wings.

A year ago, Kempny's NHL career looked to be nearing an early demise. Now, on the heels of helping Washington win its first Stanley Cup, the 28-year-old continues to build on a career-high with his fifth goal and 15th point in just 38 games -- alongside an outstanding plus-24 rating. At the moment, the Czech blueliner is producing well enough at both ends of the ice to merit rostering in deeper formats.