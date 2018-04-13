Kempny (upper body) will be re-evaluated by team physicians Friday, Isabelle Khurshudyan of The Washington Post.

Kempny left in the first period of Game 1 after being boarded by Blue Jackets winger Josh Anderson and did not return. The 27-year-old blueliner is still considered day-to-day and his availability for Game 2 on Sunday is unknown.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories