Capitals' Michal Kempny: Being re-evaluated Friday
Kempny (upper body) will be re-evaluated by team physicians Friday, Isabelle Khurshudyan of The Washington Post.
Kempny left in the first period of Game 1 after being boarded by Blue Jackets winger Josh Anderson and did not return. The 27-year-old blueliner is still considered day-to-day and his availability for Game 2 on Sunday is unknown.
