Capitals' Michal Kempny: Buries goal on former mates
Kempny tallied the game-winning goal, a plus-2 rating, three shots and three blocks during Wednesday's 4-2 win over the Blackhawks.
Kempny showed up his former club with his first goal of the season and now has points in consecutive games. However, with just four points in 18 games, the 28-year-old is far more valuable as a reliable defender for the defending Stanley Cup champions than he is in most fantasy formats.
