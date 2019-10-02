Kempny (hamstring) has been cleared to take contact in practice, Samantha Pell of The Washington Post reports.

Although there remains no definitive timeline for Kempny's return Head coach Todd Reirden didn't rule out the 29-year-old being in the lineup for weekend matchups against the Islanders and Hurricanes. Expect more clarification in the coming days, but the Czech blueliner does not look like he will be out of the lineup much longer.