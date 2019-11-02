Capitals' Michal Kempny: Collects three assists
Kempny had three assists and was plus-3 in Friday's 6-1 victory over the Sabres.
Kempny helped set up half of Washington's goals in this one, picking up one apple in each period. Kempny missed the first eight games of the season with an injury, but he has hit the ground running since his return by racking up three goals and five assists in his first seven games. It's a nice start for the 29-year-old, who had a career-high 25 points last season.
