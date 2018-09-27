Kempny is battling an upper-body issue suffered Tuesday that leaves him day-to-day, Chris Kuc of The Athletic reports.

Kempny underwent evaluation for a potential concussion Thursday, per Isabelle Khurshudyan of The Washington Post, and the day-to-day tag with an upper-body issue does little to clarify his situation moving forward. Word regarding his status for the regular-season opener Oct. 3 should surface as the game draws closer.