Kempny registered an assist, two shots and two hits during Friday's 3-1 victory over the Islanders.

Kempny has posted a goal and three points in his last four contests. The 28-year-old defender is flourishing in DC with a career-high six goals and 21 points -- along with a stout plus-25 rating -- in 62 games during his first full season with the Capitals.

