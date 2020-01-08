Play

Kempny registered an assist and three blocked shots during Tuesday's 6-1 victory over the Senators.

Kempny has helpers in consecutive games but has only managed four points in his last 21 contests overall. The 29-year-old is a key member of the Capitals defense corps and figures to get plenty of ice time moving forward but remains an unreliable fantasy asset unless he can become a more consistent offensive producer.

