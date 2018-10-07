Capitals' Michal Kempny: Ditches no-contact jersey
Kempny (upper body) was a full participant in Sunday's practice, Tom Gulitti of NHL.com reports.
It's a step in the right direction in order to return for Wednesday's game against the Golden Knights. He'll likely replace either Brooks Orpik or Madison Bowey on the team's bottom pairing once he's healthy.
