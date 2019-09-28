Capitals' Michal Kempny: Doubtful for opener
Kempny (hamstring) could miss the Capitals' regular-season opener, JJ Regan of NBC Sports Washington reports.
Kempny has already been ruled out of Washington's preseason game Sunday, and his status for Opening Night remains up in the air. Still practicing in a no-contact jersey, the top-pairing defenseman remains a ways away from game action.
