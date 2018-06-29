Capitals' Michal Kempny: Earns four-year deal
Kempny will make $2.5 million AAV on the four-year deal he signed with Washington on Friday.
Although the deal was leaked Thursday, the team didn't make the official announcement of financial terms until Friday morning. The defenseman won't be breaking any scoring records or find his name among the Norris Trophy nominees, but he provides a solid defensive presence on the ice.
