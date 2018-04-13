Capitals' Michal Kempny: Exits Game 1 due to injury
Kempny (upper body) won't return to Thursday's Game 1 against the Blue Jackets,
Kempny sustained his injury when Columbus' Josh Anderson hit him from behind in the first period of Thursday's contest. Anderson received a five-minute boarding major and a game misconduct for the hit, and could be hearing from the NHL Department of Player Safety ahead of Sunday's Game 2. Kempny will be reevaluated Friday, so the Capitals should release an update on his condition in the coming days.
More News
-
Capitals' Michal Kempny: Pots first goal as Capital•
-
Capitals' Michal Kempny: Won't suit up Tuesday•
-
Capitals' Michal Kempny: Traded from Chicago•
-
Blackhawks' Michal Kempny: Logging limited ice time•
-
Blackhawks' Michal Kempny: Making most of opportunity•
-
Blackhawks' Michal Kempny: Expected to sit as healthy scratch•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...