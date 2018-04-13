Kempny (upper body) won't return to Thursday's Game 1 against the Blue Jackets,

Kempny sustained his injury when Columbus' Josh Anderson hit him from behind in the first period of Thursday's contest. Anderson received a five-minute boarding major and a game misconduct for the hit, and could be hearing from the NHL Department of Player Safety ahead of Sunday's Game 2. Kempny will be reevaluated Friday, so the Capitals should release an update on his condition in the coming days.