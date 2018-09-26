Capitals' Michal Kempny: Exits with upper-body issue
Kempny left Tuesday's preseason game against the Blues with an upper-body injury and won't return.
Kempny assisted Nathan Walker's goal in the second period before leaving early in the third frame. Kempny is battling for top-four minutes in the upcoming season, so missing extended time wouldn't be ideal.
