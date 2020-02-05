Kempny recorded three shots on net and a plus-2 rating across 23:10 in Tuesday's 4-2 win over the Kings.

Despite not posting a point in nine straight games, Kempny has maintained a decent floor in that stretch for fantasy purposes with a plus-7 rating and 15 shots on goal. The 29-year-old defenseman continues to work on the top pairing alongside John Carlson, but Kempny's fantasy value is reserved for deeper redraft leagues.