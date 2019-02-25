Capitals' Michal Kempny: Gets in on scoring Sunday
Kempny notched his sixth goal of the season in a 6-5 overtime win against the Rangers on Sunday.
The goal gave Kempny his second point in as many games and 20 points for the season in 60 appearances. Kempny's main value comes from blocked shots, of which he has 126 this year. A plus-22 rating further helps to boost the defender's fantasy value.
