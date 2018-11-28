Capitals' Michal Kempny: Hampered by upper-body issue
Kempny is dealing with an upper-body injury ahead of Friday's game against the Devils, NBC Sports Washington reports.
Kempny is expected to return to practice Thursday, which suggests his injury isn't overly serious. Another update on the 28-year-old blueliner's status should surface prior to puck drop Friday night.
