Capitals' Michal Kempny: Heating up
Kempny tallied an assist and two hits during Sunday's 3-1 win over the Jets.
Kempny has posted a goal, five points and a plus-3 rating in his last eight games. With a career-high 23 points in 66 games, the 28-year-old Czech continues to impress in his first full season with the Capitals.
More News
-
Capitals' Michal Kempny: Dishes helper Friday•
-
Capitals' Michal Kempny: Gets in on scoring Sunday•
-
Capitals' Michal Kempny: Notches helper Wednesday•
-
Capitals' Michal Kempny: Bags game-winning goal Sunday•
-
Capitals' Michal Kempny: Notches two points Thursday•
-
Capitals' Michal Kempny: Set to return Friday•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...