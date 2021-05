Kempny (Achilles) left Saturday's AHL contest and did not return, JJ Regan of NBC Sports Washington reports.

Kempny is currently skating with AHL Hershey while rehabbing an Achilles injury that he suffered before the start of the 2020-21 campaign. In bizarre fashion, he was tangled up with an ice shoveler as they were leaving the ice. He was already expected to be out until the postseason but it's unclear if this incident will cause a further delay.