Kempny converted a one-timer Monday in a 6-2 win over the Golden Knights to take Game 4 of the Stanley Cup Finals.

The defenseman anticipated a beautiful cross-ice feed from Nicklas Backstrom for his second goal of these playoffs. Kempny also redirected five shots to frustrate a Vegas team that must now win the next three games in order to prevent Kempny and Co. from hoisting the Stanley Cup.