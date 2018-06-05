Capitals' Michal Kempny: Lights lamp in commanding win
Kempny converted a one-timer Monday in a 6-2 win over the Golden Knights to take Game 4 of the Stanley Cup Finals.
The defenseman anticipated a beautiful cross-ice feed from Nicklas Backstrom for his second goal of these playoffs. Kempny also redirected five shots to frustrate a Vegas team that must now win the next three games in order to prevent Kempny and Co. from hoisting the Stanley Cup.
