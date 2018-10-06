Kempny (upper body) was a limited participant in Saturday's practice, Roman Stubbs of The Washington Post reports.

Kempny's return to practice is an encouraging sign, but the Czech blueliner has yet to be cleared to take contact so a return to the lineup may not be imminent. There may be enough time for the 28-year-old to work himself back into game shape before Washington is next in action on Oct. 10, so keep monitoring his progress.