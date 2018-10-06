Capitals' Michal Kempny: Limited in practice Saturday
Kempny (upper body) was a limited participant in Saturday's practice, Roman Stubbs of The Washington Post reports.
Kempny's return to practice is an encouraging sign, but the Czech blueliner has yet to be cleared to take contact so a return to the lineup may not be imminent. There may be enough time for the 28-year-old to work himself back into game shape before Washington is next in action on Oct. 10, so keep monitoring his progress.
More News
-
Capitals' Michal Kempny: Set to miss opening games•
-
Capitals' Michal Kempny: Absent from practice Tuesday•
-
Capitals' Michal Kempny: Still off ice•
-
Capitals' Michal Kempny: Day-to-day with upper-body injury•
-
Capitals' Michal Kempny: May have suffered concussion•
-
Capitals' Michal Kempny: Exits with upper-body issue•
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Ranking top 10 power-play units
What power plays promise the most production this season? Here are the top 10 most likely.
-
Positional battles for 2018-19
What players stand to gain the most during preseason from big opportunities? Sasha Yodashkin...
-
Fantasy Hockey: Top 100 players
Connor McDavid looks set to join some legendary company and is already in a class of his own...