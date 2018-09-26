Capitals' Michal Kempny: May have suffered concussion
Kempny is undergoing evaluation for a possible concussion sustained in Tuesday's preseason matchup with St. Louis, Isabelle Khurshudyan of The Washington Post reports.
Kempny was on the receiving end of an elbow from Robert Bortuzzo -- who will have a hearing with the league Thursday -- and was unable to return to the game. If the blueliner is sidelined long term, veteran Brooks Orpik could see an uptick in ice time.
