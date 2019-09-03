Kempny (hamstring) isn't sure if he'll be ready for the start of Washington's training camp, but remains optimistic that he'll be good to go for the team's Oct. 2 regular-season opener against the Blues, Tom Gulitti of NHL.com reports.

Kempny is still recovering from the torn left hamstring he suffered in March, but he's been skating of late and shouldn't have to miss any regular-season action, even if he's limited throughout the preseason. The 28-year-old notched six goals and 25 points in 71 games last campaign and will likely spend most of his time skating with John Carlson on the Capitals' top pairing this season.