Kempny (Achilles) remains out of the lineup in Saturday's Game 1 against the Bruins, Mike Vogel of the Capitals' official site reports.

Kempny was labeled day-to-day in the lead-up to the postseason, but he won't be making his first NHL-level appearance in nine months here. The 30-year-old blueliner will need to be removed from LTIR before he can rejoin the lineup, with Kempny's next chance to do so coming in Monday's Game 2.