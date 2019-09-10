Kempny (hamstring) will not skate with the rest of the team when training camp formally opens on Friday, Samantha Pell of The Washington Post reports.

Kempny continues to rehab the hamstring injury he suffered in March and has not encountered any setbacks to this point and has been skating informally for several weeks now. Whether or not the 28-year-old will be ready in time for the team's Oct. 2 regular-season opener remains to be seen, but all indications are that he's trending in the right direction.