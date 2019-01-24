Capitals' Michal Kempny: Notches helper Wednesday
Kempny registered an assist and three shots during Wednesday's 6-3 loss to the Maple Leafs.
Kempny enters the All-Star break on a high note with his 11th assist and 16th point in 47 games. The 28-year-old also boasts a sterling plus-20 rating and is delivering solid returns following a four-year, $10 million extension signed in June of 2018. The Czech defenseman is worth rostering in deeper formats as long as his offensive production doesn't completely drop off.
More News
-
Capitals' Michal Kempny: Bags game-winning goal Sunday•
-
Capitals' Michal Kempny: Notches two points Thursday•
-
Capitals' Michal Kempny: Set to return Friday•
-
Capitals' Michal Kempny: Hampered by upper-body issue•
-
Capitals' Michal Kempny: Buries goal on former mates•
-
Capitals' Michal Kempny: Back in action•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 17
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...