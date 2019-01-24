Kempny registered an assist and three shots during Wednesday's 6-3 loss to the Maple Leafs.

Kempny enters the All-Star break on a high note with his 11th assist and 16th point in 47 games. The 28-year-old also boasts a sterling plus-20 rating and is delivering solid returns following a four-year, $10 million extension signed in June of 2018. The Czech defenseman is worth rostering in deeper formats as long as his offensive production doesn't completely drop off.

