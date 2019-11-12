Play

Kempny tallied an assist while logging 21:55 of ice time during Monday's 4-3 shootout loss to the Coyotes.

Kempny continues his sizzling start with 11 points in as many games since missing the start of the season rehabbing a hamstring injury. The 29-year-old is a solid fantasy asset at the moment, so roster him if you can.

