Capitals' Michal Kempny: Notches two points Thursday
Kempny tallied two helpers, a plus-2 rating and two shots during Thursday's 5-2 loss to the Blues.
Kempny has picked up two goals and four points in his last five contests and is on pace for a career-high 31 points -- along with a staggering plus-48 rating. The Czech blueliner isn't likely to attain these feats, but he's certainly acquitted himself well in his new home and has enough upside to merit consideration in deeper formats as long as he's paired with Norris Trophy-contender John Carlson.
