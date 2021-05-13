Kempny (Achilles) was labeled day-to-day ahead of Saturday's Game 1 matchup with Boston, Tarik El-Bashir of The Athletic reports.

Kempny hasn't suited up in an NHL game since Aug. 14 versus the Islanders in last year's postseason but appears to be nearing a return to the ice. If cleared to play, Kempny would likely replace Nick Jensen in the lineup and could offer some decent scoring potential outside of John Carlson. In order to get into a game, Kempny will first need to be activated off long-term injured reserve.