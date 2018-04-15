Capitals' Michal Kempny: Officially ready for Game 2
Kempny (upper body) will slot into the lineup Sunday for Game 2 against the Blue Jackets, JJ Regan of NBC Sports Washington reports.
Despite leaving in the first period during Game 1 and not returning, Kempny is ready to get back on the ice. The 27-year-old's fantasy value is low with just seven points in 31 outings, but his plus-13 rating keeps him in the top-four defensive pairing.
