Kempny scored a goal in a 4-2 victory over the Lightning on Friday night. The Capitals lead the Eastern Conference finals, 1-0.

The typical stay-at-home defenseman picked a pretty good time to record his first goal. He got the ball rolling in what turned out to be a bit of a rout, as the Capitals chased Vezina Trophy finalist Andre Vasilevskiy from the net. But don't expect this to be the start of a scoring barrage for the defenseman. Kempny had one point in 12 playoff games prior to Friday and tallied just 14 points in 53 games during the regular season.