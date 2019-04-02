Kempny has undergone surgery for a torn left hamstring and will be sidelined for 4-to-6 weeks.

Kempny's timetable put him in danger of missing the rest of the Capitals' season. If it turns out to be the case, he will end a breakout 2018-19 campaign with 25 points -- six goals and 19 assists -- and a plus-24 rating over 71 contests. In just the first year of a four-year contract with the Capitals, Kempny should remain a key piece for the club defensively again in 2019-20.