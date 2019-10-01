Capitals' Michal Kempny: Out for opener
Kempny (hamstring) is still not taking contact and will miss Wednesday's tilt against the Blues, Isabelle Khurshudyan of The Washington Post reports.
The Capitals had hoped Kempny would be good to go by the end of training camp, but the absence of contact from his practice routine suggests he's at least another few days away from returning to the lineup. Jonas Siegenthaler will get the nod on the top pairing alongside John Carlson while the 29-year-old defender is on the mend.
