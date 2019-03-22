Capitals' Michal Kempny: Out indefinitely
Kempny (leg) is still be evaluated and is out indefinitely, Chris Kuc of The Athletic reports.
Kempny was expected to be sidelined for some time following his leg injury, but that fact that coach Todd Reirden deemed his timeline "indefinitely", doesn't bode well for him being available any time soon. At this point, fantasy owners should probably consider the blueliner week-to-week at best, which could see him miss the remainder of the regular season, at a minimum.
