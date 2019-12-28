Kempny (illness) will miss Saturday's road game against Carolina, Samantha Pell of The Washington Post reports.

Kempny did not make the trip to Raleigh and will miss his second straight game with an illness. Considering the Capitals don't play again until Tuesday -- at home versus the Islanders -- one would assume Kempny will be good to go for that contest. In 30 games this season, the 29-year-old defenseman has three goals, 10 assists, 17 hits and 45 blocked shots.