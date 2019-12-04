Capitals' Michal Kempny: Picks apple in win
Kempny provided an assist, two shots on goal, a pair of blocked shots and a plus-2 rating in Tuesday's 5-2 win over the Sharks.
Kempny had the lone helper on John Carlson's goal to make it 3-1 in the first period. Kempny had not recorded a point in his previous nine games entering Tuesday. Despite the dry spell, the 29-year-old has 12 points, 33 blocked shots and a plus-13 rating through 21 appearances this season.
