Kempny provided an assist, two shots on goal, a pair of blocked shots and a plus-2 rating in Tuesday's 5-2 win over the Sharks.

Kempny had the lone helper on John Carlson's goal to make it 3-1 in the first period. Kempny had not recorded a point in his previous nine games entering Tuesday. Despite the dry spell, the 29-year-old has 12 points, 33 blocked shots and a plus-13 rating through 21 appearances this season.