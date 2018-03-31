Kempny recorded a goal and two shots during Friday's 4-1 loss to the Hurricanes.

Kempny had gone 17 games without registering a point for the Capitals after being acquired from the Chicago Blackhawks on Feb. 19. The 27-year-old defender has been getting some quality minutes paired with Norris Trophy-candidate John Carlson in recent outings, but does not produce enough offensively to garner much fantasy relevance outside of very deep leagues.