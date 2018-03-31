Capitals' Michal Kempny: Pots first goal as Capital Friday
Kempny recorded a goal and two shots during Friday's 4-1 loss to the Hurricanes.
Kempny had gone 17 games without registering a point for the Capitals after being acquired from the Blackhawks on Feb. 19. The 27-year-old defender has been getting some quality minutes paired with Norris Trophy candidate John Carlson in recent outings, but he does not produce enough offensively to garner much fantasy relevance outside of very deep leagues.
