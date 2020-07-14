Kempny took part in Tuesday's practice, Samantha Pell of The Washington Post reports.

Kempny was absent from opening day of Phase 3 training camp, but his return Tuesday should ease concerns about potential health problems. The 29-year-old registered three goals, 18 points and a plus-19 rating while averaging 18:38 of ice time in 58 games during the 2019-20 regular season and is expected to be a regular presence in Washington's lineup during the postseason.