Capitals' Michal Kempny: Ruled out against New York
Kempny (hamstring) won't play Friday against the Islanders, Isabelle Khurshudyan of The Washington Post reports.
Kempny was a full participant at practice for a second straight day Thursday, so although he won't be available for Friday's contest, there's still an outside chance that he'll be cleared ahead of Saturday's matchup with Carolina. Another update on the 29-year-old's status should surface prior to puck drop against the Hurricanes.
