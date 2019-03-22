Kempny (lower body) will not play in Friday's matchup with the Wild, JJ Regan of NBC Sports Washington reports.

It was known heading into Friday that Kempny will miss some time, with a large doubt looming over his Friday availability. The 28-year-old wasn't present for morning skate and will seemingly miss Friday's game. Washington has depth at the blue line, so a recall may not be necessary.

