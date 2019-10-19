Kempny (hamstring) scored a goal on his lone shot and had two PIM with one blocked shot in Friday's 5-2 win over the Rangers.

Offseason hamstring surgery kept Kempny out of the lineup for Washington's first eight games, but he returned Friday with a nice performance. The 29-year-old logged just over 14 minutes of ice time in his first game back but that total should climb going forward. Kempny had never been a big point producer, but had a nice 2018-19 campaign with 25 points and a plus-24 rating.