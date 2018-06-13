Capitals' Michal Kempny: Seems like priority signing for Caps
Kempny, a pending unrestricted free agent, has already met with Capitals GM Brian MacLellan to discuss a new contract, Tarik El-Bashir of NBC Sports Washington reports, adding that there's mutual interest in the two sides reaching a new deal.
The 27-year-old collected two goals and three assists over 24 games in the 2018 playoffs. While that level of production wasn't anything special from a fantasy standpoint, it's worth noting that Kempny scored once to supplement a pair of assists and 13 blocked shots to the detriment of the Golden Knights in the Stanley Cup Finals. Coming up in the clutch at the most opportune time is sure to net Kempny a nice pay raise after he cashed out the balance of a one-year, $900,000 deal.
