Kempny (Achilles) was sent to AHL Hershey on a conditioning loan Thursday, source reports.

The Capitals don't have enough cap space to roster Kempny at the moment, so he'll likely head to the minors until postseason play gets underway, at which point the salary cap will no longer be in place. The 30-year-old blueliner hasn't played since undergoing surgery to repair his Achilles tendon in early October.