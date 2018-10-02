Head coach Todd Reirden has confirmed Kempny (upper body) will miss the first two games, JJ Regan of NBC Sports Washington reports.

Kempny has been sidelined since exiting a Sept. 25 preseason contest against the Blues. The Capitals have back-to-back games to open the season, but then have a layoff before a highly-anticipated Oct. 10 showdown with the Vegas Golden Knights, so there's a possibility the Czech blueliner won't miss too much time, but more updates are expected in the coming days.