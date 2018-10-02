Capitals' Michal Kempny: Set to miss opening games
Head coach Todd Reirden has confirmed Kempny (upper body) will miss the first two games, JJ Regan of NBC Sports Washington reports.
Kempny has been sidelined since exiting a Sept. 25 preseason contest against the Blues. The Capitals have back-to-back games to open the season, but then have a layoff before a highly-anticipated Oct. 10 showdown with the Vegas Golden Knights, so there's a possibility the Czech blueliner won't miss too much time, but more updates are expected in the coming days.
